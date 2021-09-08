Thai PM and the five ministers.

View
Last week, the Thai parliament opened a big no-confidence debate After the opposition opened an attack on the prime minister and the five ministers who took part in the mismanagement of the country in the midst of the coronavirus.
The Wrap-up Weekly Program On-air every Wednesday at 7pm. We will wrap everything up weekly with all updates about what is happening in Thailand
Host: Thitapa Siripipat
Published : September 08, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021