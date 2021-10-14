Thu, October 14, 2021

Kind couple springs dog loose

The dog survived after the husband cut the strings binding the sacks.

Here’s an incident in which a benevolent couple came to the timely rescue of a dog after a cold-blooded individual stuffed the poor animal into two sacks and tightly closed them to prevent the canine from escaping.



Published : October 14, 2021

Nation Thailnad
