Kind couple springs dog loose

Here’s an incident in which a benevolent couple came to the timely rescue of a dog after a cold-blooded individual stuffed the poor animal into two sacks and tightly closed them to prevent the canine from escaping.
Fortunately, the dog survived after the husband cut the strings binding the sacks.
Published : October 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 13, 2021
Published : Oct 13, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021