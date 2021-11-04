Walking With The Nation Thailand : Or Tor Kor Market

The market of premium quality products that include fresh food, vegetables, fruits, ready-to-eat food, Thai desserts and products from local farmers.

Customers can receive a 50-baht cash coupon by clicking like and share the market’s Facebook page “Or Tor Kor Delivery-www.ortorkor.com” to use as a discount at the event from November 1 to 11.

Or Tor Kor Market opens on weekdays from 6am to 6pm.