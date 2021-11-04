Sat, November 20, 2021

program

Walking With The Nation Thailand : Or Tor Kor Market

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Walking With The Nation Thailand : ...

Walking With The Nation Thailand : Or Tor Kor Market

The market of premium quality products that include fresh food, vegetables, fruits, ready-to-eat food, Thai desserts and products from local farmers.

Customers can receive a 50-baht cash coupon by clicking like and share the market’s Facebook page “Or Tor Kor Delivery-www.ortorkor.com” to use as a discount at the event from November 1 to 11.

Or Tor Kor Market opens on weekdays from 6am to 6pm.

Related News

Published : November 04, 2021

Related News

Traffic police’s speed and dexterity saves a life in Bangkok

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-ngan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

5 Best Things To Do in Chinatown on Monday EP.9

Published : Nov 18, 2021

Latest News

Thais snap up ‘Let’s Save Together’ govt savings bonds in 12 minutes

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tighter border security as Thailand slowly reopens to outside world

Published : Nov 20, 2021

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.