Mon, December 20, 2021

program

South Korea’s soft power | The Nation Talk EP. 23

This week on The Nation Talk, meet Mr. Cho Jae-il, Director of the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand.

This week on The Nation Talk, meet Mr. Cho Jae-il, Director of the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand, who has been working for the South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism almost 10 years. Let's see how Korean wave becomes popular in short time and what is the definition of South Korea’s soft power.

Published : December 19, 2021

