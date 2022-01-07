The Nation launching ‘Voice of The Nation’ on Jan 10

The Nation’s new Live! stream makes it easier to stay up to date with the latest news and information from Thailand's premier English-language news source.

Live-streaming via www.nationthailand.com, Facebook and other social media platforms, Voice of The Nation covers politics, business, current affairs, culture, viral issues, Twitter trends, and interviews.

"We’d love to reach out to viewers, speak to them, and get their voices heard. Voice of The Nation is not our voice, but the voice of everyone who cares about a better society and a better country," said Vitaya Saeng-Aroon, newly-appointed Managing Editor and veteran journalist at The Nation.