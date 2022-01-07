The Nation launching ‘Voice of The Nation’ on Jan 10

The Nation’s new Live! stream makes it easier to stay up to date with the latest news and information from Thailand's premier English-language news source.
Live-streaming via www.nationthailand.com, Facebook and other social media platforms, Voice of The Nation covers politics, business, current affairs, culture, viral issues, Twitter trends, and interviews.
"We’d love to reach out to viewers, speak to them, and get their voices heard. Voice of The Nation is not our voice, but the voice of everyone who cares about a better society and a better country," said Vitaya Saeng-Aroon, newly-appointed Managing Editor and veteran journalist at The Nation.
Programmes will also be helmed by veteran Nation news anchors. Neeracha Malisak (Neena), The Nation Editor, has extensive experience as a news reporter and television host. She has anchored ASEAN TV and served as a scriptwriter for documentary shows. Thitapa Siripipat (Pink) will host The Nation's already successful video segments, including The Nation Talk and Editor's Choice.
"Not just covering headline news, we will also discuss current affairs, update trends around Thailand, gather the region’s big developments from our partner Asia News Network, and present human-interest stories in a conversational style," said Neena.
Asia News Network (ANN) is the leading regional media alliance, sharing breaking news from countries across the world’s fastest-growing region.
Cofounded by The Nation in 1999, ANN now includes 23 leading titles based in major capitals across Asia. The network’s members hail from the 10 Southeast Asian economies as well as other locations in East and South Asia.
Voice of The Nation live-streams Monday to Friday, from 8am. It premieres on January 10, 2022.
Stay tuned!
Published : January 07, 2022
