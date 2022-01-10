Sun, January 23, 2022

program

The Omicron variant is likely to take over the delta variant in Thailand | Voice of The Nation

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • The Omicron variant is likely to ta...

Voice of The Nation: Monday-Friday, 8-9 AM

Dr Yong Poovorawan, the chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University and Thailand’s top virologist authority, posted on his Facebook that the Omicron variant is likely to take over the delta variant in Thailand and the actual numbers may represent 30% of new COVID-19 infections in the country.

Related News

Published : January 10, 2022

Related News

Ice sculpture of Mexican pyramid displayed in China's ice-themed park

Published : Jan 21, 2022

The Nation for All Generations

Published : Jan 20, 2022

7 Trends of Cyber Threats in 2022 | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Grand-opening of New Political Party | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Latest News

Fuel tax cut proposed as rising prices drain Oil Fund

Published : Jan 23, 2022

Bangkok restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm from Monday

Published : Jan 23, 2022

BMA runs city-wide Covid-19 testing until Jan 31

Published : Jan 23, 2022

1st load of Thai rice heading to Chongqing on new Laos-China railway

Published : Jan 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.