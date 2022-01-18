Pheu Thai slams Prayut govt over rising cost of living | Voice of The Nation

And who should be blamed for the sharp rise in the cost of living? For the opposition Pheu Thai Party the answer is of course the prime minister and his government. The Pheu Thai party accused Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his government of mismanagement that has led to a sharp rise in the cost of living and more hardship for low-income people.
