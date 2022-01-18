Sun, January 23, 2022

program

Cambodia faces ASEAN discord as term begins | Voice of The Nation

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Cambodia faces ASEAN discord as ter...

Voice of The Nation: Monday-Friday, 8-9 AM

Since this year Cambodia will be the chairman ASEAN summit. But Cambodia began its ASEAN chairmanship with the postponement of a high-level meeting amid disagreement over Myanmar's representation in ASEAN. The disagreement dragged on nearly a year since a military coup brought instability to the country.

Related News

Published : January 18, 2022

Related News

Ice sculpture of Mexican pyramid displayed in China's ice-themed park

Published : Jan 21, 2022

The Nation for All Generations

Published : Jan 20, 2022

7 Trends of Cyber Threats in 2022 | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Grand-opening of New Political Party | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Latest News

Fuel tax cut proposed as rising prices drain Oil Fund

Published : Jan 23, 2022

Bangkok restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm from Monday

Published : Jan 23, 2022

BMA runs city-wide Covid-19 testing until Jan 31

Published : Jan 23, 2022

1st load of Thai rice heading to Chongqing on new Laos-China railway

Published : Jan 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.