Cambodia faces ASEAN discord as term begins | Voice of The Nation

Since this year Cambodia will be the chairman ASEAN summit. But Cambodia began its ASEAN chairmanship with the postponement of a high-level meeting amid disagreement over Myanmar's representation in ASEAN. The disagreement dragged on nearly a year since a military coup brought instability to the country.
Published : January 18, 2022
