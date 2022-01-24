Sun, January 30, 2022

program

Adopting a CEO’s mindset in your business | Voice of The Nation

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Adopting a CEO’s mindset in your bu...

Voice of The Nation: Monday-Friday, 8-9 AM

Successful businesses are driven by CEOs who have a strong and distinctive mindset. The mindset is key to the success of their teams and their companies.

We have one of the top of Thailand's business leaders with us today. She is a strong woman and recently listed as one of the four Thai leaders in Forbes Magazine's 50 over 50: Asia 2022 List.​

How​ does​ she​ define "success"? among other questions. Please find out with Khun Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman and Group CEO of WHA Corporation Pcl.

Related News

Published : January 24, 2022

Related News

BTS Group focuses on good corporate governance with integrity

Published : Jan 29, 2022

Rising cost of living casts a shadow over Chinese New Year festivities

Published : Jan 28, 2022

What Bangkok needs from a governor? | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 28, 2022

Thai-Saudi ties: a new beginning | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 28, 2022

Latest News

Private businesses in Cambodia, ministry talk wild orchid conservation.

Published : Jan 30, 2022

Thailand records 8,444 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jan 30, 2022

Manila Zoo to be used as venue for vaccination of kids aged 5 to 11

Published : Jan 30, 2022

Xinjiang Uygur to open first plateau airport

Published : Jan 30, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.