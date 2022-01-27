Thu, February 10, 2022

program

lt's dangerous! Top police officer finds it difficult to cross road where doctor was killed

The death caused an internet uproar and widespread condemnation of the officer.

Deputy Police Commissioner-General Pol General Damrongsak Kittipraphat on Wednesday afternoon visited the Phaya Thai zebra crossing where Dr Waralak Supawat-Jariyakul was killed by a “big bike” ridden by a police officer.

Damrongsak found it was was tough – and dangerous – to cross by himself if there were no subordinates to block the road for him. And even then, he almost didn’t make it across the road, what with a furious rush of oncoming traffic.

