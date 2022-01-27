lt's dangerous! Top police officer finds it difficult to cross road where doctor was killed

Deputy Police Commissioner-General Pol General Damrongsak Kittipraphat on Wednesday afternoon visited the Phaya Thai zebra crossing where Dr Waralak Supawat-Jariyakul was killed by a “big bike” ridden by a police officer.

The death caused an internet uproar and widespread condemnation of the officer.

Damrongsak found it was was tough – and dangerous – to cross by himself if there were no subordinates to block the road for him. And even then, he almost didn’t make it across the road, what with a furious rush of oncoming traffic.