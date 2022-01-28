Rising cost of living casts a shadow over Chinese New Year festivities

The rising prices of goods and the Covid-19 crisis have led to many people cutting back on their spending for Chinese New Year.
Many retailers at Yaowarat old market in Bangkok say their sales have dropped by more than a half compared to the previous year.
Here is what people are faced with during this Chinese New Year.
Published : January 28, 2022
