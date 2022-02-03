Cross-border trade jumps 30%, ministry eyes another 5-7% growth in 2022 | Voice of The Nation

Cross-border trade expanded 30% in 2021 and the Ministry of Commerce has set a target of 5-7% growth for 2022 with sights set on cross-border trade recovering from the hit of COVID-19 and the new China-Laos railway that might just be the answer for agricultural goods in Thailand.
