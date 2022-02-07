Tue, February 22, 2022

program

Where is Thailand's crypto-tax policy heading? | Voice of The Nation

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Where is Thailand's crypto-tax poli...

Voice of The Nation: Monday-Friday, 8-9 AM

There are a lot of unsolved mysteries about cryptocurrencies, from the identity of the investors to how to calculate the value of digital assets, whether we should calculate according to the exchange or trading time?

March is approaching, as many have to declare their taxes.

 

Related News

Published : February 07, 2022

Related News

Firefighters conduct harsh rescue exercise in iced water in NW China

Published : Feb 22, 2022

URBAN IN PROGRESS

Published : Feb 21, 2022

How to make a wooden transformer

Published : Feb 21, 2022

When cars park too close to train tracks…

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Latest News

Cop who fatally hit doctor on zebra crossing charged with nine offences

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Nicaragua's Ortega defends Russia's stance over Ukraine

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Call centre gangs becoming desperate, preying on police: minister

Published : Feb 22, 2022

SET slides below 1,700 amid increasing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Published : Feb 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.