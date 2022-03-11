How event organiser “Vinij” got arch rivals Manchester United and Liverpool to battle each other in Thailand

When talking about football clubs with the largest fanbase, Manchester United and Liverpool will undoubtedly top the list.

And when these two teams play against each other, it is always a huge occasion. In the English Premiership preseason, football giants Manchester United and Liverpool will play an exhibition match in Thailand, their first against each other in Asia.

What inspired them to play in Thailand? The Nation speaks to event organiser Vinij Lertratanachai who is bringing these two premier teams to play in Thailand.