Mon, April 18, 2022

program

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • How national park staff rescued tir...

Let’s take a look at the incident involving six elephant calves.

Do you remember the incident some years ago of some elephant calves playing joyfully in a mud pit and then being stuck there because they could not climb out?

The incident occurred back in 2019, but the video recently went viral again. Let’s take a look at the incident involving six elephant calves.

Related News

Published : April 05, 2022

Related News

Maha Sarakham suffers most from summer storms this weekend

Published : Apr 18, 2022

The Soul of Kung Fu: Wing Chun

Published : Apr 18, 2022

The Challenges of Exporting Durian into China

Published : Apr 18, 2022

Hua Hin hotels at highest occupancy rate since pandemic

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Latest News

Maha Sarakham suffers most from summer storms this weekend

Published : Apr 18, 2022

The Soul of Kung Fu: Wing Chun

Published : Apr 18, 2022

Chanthaburi durian warehouses set for clean-up after Covid found in container

Published : Apr 18, 2022

Milli’s subtle promotion of mango sticky rice gives Commerce Ministry ideas on tapping soft power

Published : Apr 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.