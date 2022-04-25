BTS Group an eco-friendly organisation focused on sustainable policies

At BTS Group Holdings PCL, sustainable development has been at the heart of our business operations since the very beginning. As such, our dedication to enrich the betterment of society, communities, and the environment has been emphasised through the various activities with our stakeholders. With this, the Company recently participated in the “60+ Earth Hour” project which exemplified our sincere intention to minimise energy consumption as well as raising awareness to all stakeholders and parties on how long-term shared value can be created with environmental impacts.