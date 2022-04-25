Mon, May 09, 2022

program

BTS Group an eco-friendly organisation focused on sustainable policies

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • BTS Group an eco-friendly organisat...

At BTS Group Holdings PCL, sustainable development has been at the heart of our business operations since the very beginning.

At BTS Group Holdings PCL, sustainable development has been at the heart of our business operations since the very beginning. As such, our dedication to enrich the betterment of society, communities, and the environment has been emphasised through the various activities with our stakeholders. With this, the Company recently participated in the “60+ Earth Hour” project which exemplified our sincere intention to minimise energy consumption as well as raising awareness to all stakeholders and parties on how long-term shared value can be created with environmental impacts.

How Wattana rose from humble beginnings to become a snooker ace (Part 2)

Published : May 08, 2022

How Wattana rose from humble beginnings to become a snooker ace (Part 1)

Published : May 07, 2022

Doctor Strange 2 banned in Arab countries due to LGBTQ characters

Published : May 07, 2022

This dog’s ready for a ride

Published : May 07, 2022

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for 7.1 mln pounds

Published : May 06, 2022

Published : April 25, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Court orders seizure of late darknet baron Cazes’ assets in Thailand

Published : May 09, 2022

AIS airs misgivings at 1st Focus Group public hearing on True-Dtac merger

Published : May 09, 2022

Cult leader whose followers ate his excreta arrested in Chaiyaphum

Published : May 09, 2022

No military officials will shop on Lazada, declares Army chief

Published : May 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.