GSW 2022: Hear and learn from talented young people

As life is a series of learnings, the GSW 2022 allows you to learn from both elders with extensive experience and young people with innovative minds.

Tongjai Tanachanan, Senior Vice President and Chief of Sustainable Business Development at ThaiBev, discusses her expetience of learning from a creative young French woman, who combined knowledge of engineering in her artpiece at GSW Lisbon. She encourages more young people to attend GSW 2022 in Bangkok and show the world what they have to offer.

For more information on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globalsummit/