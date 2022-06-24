Thu, June 30, 2022

program

“Redefining the Future of ESG in Thailand”

How can ESG become a success?

“ESG”, or Environmental, Social, and Governance, is one of the most critical challenges to mitigate the consequences

And which recommendations will be used in practice?

The Nation and ANN have organised an enlightening virtual forum titled “Redefining the Future of ESG in Thailand” on July 7, 2022, which will bring together industry leaders, experts and policymakers to discuss the challenges and opportunities to make the environment, society and business more sustainable through ESG practices.

Published : June 24, 2022

