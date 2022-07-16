Sat, July 30, 2022

program

Business Story EP.4 | How the dream of a Man U vs Liverpool clash in Bangkok became a reality.

The founder and group CEO of tech firm Bitkub, Jirayuth Sruprisopa,  reveals the strategy that went into organising "The Match" between Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool in order to revitalise Thailand's economy. He also talks about his desire to open a new chapter in the history of Bitkub by making it the Asean Technology Hub and a Global Tech Hero.

Published : July 16, 2022

