Tue, August 02, 2022

program

Our goal is the 2024 Summer Olympics: equestrian sisters Suphakamol and Suphajit

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Our goal is the 2024 Summer Olympic...

Our goal is the 2024 Summer Olympics: equestrian sisters Suphakamol and Suphajit

In April, two sisters Suphakamol “Pam” Vuntanadit and Suphajit “Patty” Vuntanadit became the first Thai riders to compete in the Grand Prix, the highest level on the international stage, in the dressage category in Poland.

 

The Nation will introduce you to the charm of this sport and talk to the Thai sisters on their biggest dream of qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.

Flower Power Drama

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Bangkok waits for Korat to step up after sensational Sunday band battle

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Twin Siberian tiger cubs grow strong in NE China zoo

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Kim Sung Joo: The woman who resurrected German luxury brand MCM

Published : Jul 30, 2022

Thai tongue twisters with embassy staff

Published : Jul 29, 2022

Published : July 27, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Pelosi arrives in Malaysia ahead of expected trip to Taiwan

Published : Aug 02, 2022

From subway stations to shopping malls, Taiwan prepares air-raid shelters

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Songkhla hotel occupancy jumps as tourism rebounds on southern border

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Renewable energy sector hits a record first-half for new invesment

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.