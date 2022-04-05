Thai property market goes green as more developers go for solar roofs

Meanwhile, Property Perfect Plc said it plans to install solar roofs in 30,000 units it is building and will install EV chargers in some 50,000 units.

Wongsakorn Prasitwiphak, managing director of Property Perfect, said the company has partnered with SCB, SCG and EV Lomo to install these chargers. The cost of the installation will be added to the price tag of the new units and the company will also offer to install EV chargers for existing customers.

Sansiri Plc said it will install solar roofs in 1,825 units it is scheduled to build this year.

Supalak Chanpithak, CEO of Britania Plc, said its parent company – Origin Property – has partnered up with Gunkul Engineering to make inroads in the clean energy business for housing units.

He added that Britania will install solar roofs on some 200 housing units in projects in Bangkok and its suburbs to build so-called “solar villages”.

Britania will also install EV chargers in public areas of these solar villages.

Separately, Sena Development Plc said it will invest 600 million baht in the installation of solar panels, especially in its new 15-rai Sena Viva Chalong Krung-Lat Krabang project in Bangkok.