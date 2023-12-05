Govt oversight, investment crucial for advancing EV industry: experts

The forum, organised by prominent electronics manufacturing firm Delta, was held in Bangkok.

The focus of the discussion was enhancing charging infrastructure to facilitate the transition towards a more sustainable society.



Kittisak Ngoenngokngam, director of Energy Infrastructure Solutions at Delta, pointed out the disparity between the Thai government’s active promotion of EV production and its insufficient support for charging stations.

He said the private sector currently bears the responsibility of investing in charging stations independently, hindering the growth potential of the EV industry in the country.

The number of charging stations and car parks significantly lags behind the production of electric vehicles, which is growing at a rate of three to four times annually, he said.

Jamie Ko, director of Grab’s regional public affairs team in Singapore, said there are three key challenges facing the EV industry in the country. These challenges include the high cost of EV cars, concerns about battery quality and overall durability of electric vehicles.