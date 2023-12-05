Govt oversight, investment crucial for advancing EV industry: experts
Experts at the “Energy Transformation for Low-Carbon Grid and E-Mobility” forum highlighted the crucial role the government sector plays in propelling the electric vehicle (EV) industry in the ASEAN region.
The forum, organised by prominent electronics manufacturing firm Delta, was held in Bangkok.
The focus of the discussion was enhancing charging infrastructure to facilitate the transition towards a more sustainable society.
Kittisak Ngoenngokngam, director of Energy Infrastructure Solutions at Delta, pointed out the disparity between the Thai government’s active promotion of EV production and its insufficient support for charging stations.
He said the private sector currently bears the responsibility of investing in charging stations independently, hindering the growth potential of the EV industry in the country.
The number of charging stations and car parks significantly lags behind the production of electric vehicles, which is growing at a rate of three to four times annually, he said.
Jamie Ko, director of Grab’s regional public affairs team in Singapore, said there are three key challenges facing the EV industry in the country. These challenges include the high cost of EV cars, concerns about battery quality and overall durability of electric vehicles.
Ko noted that the price of EV vehicles in Singapore is currently 80% higher than traditional fossil-fuel-powered cars. She underscored the need for EVs to be more adaptable to diverse usage styles, citing Grab riders’ frequent usage, averaging seven times a day.
She also highlighted the necessity for EVs to withstand various conditions, such as navigating bumpy roads in rural areas.
Grab is actively working towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, she added.
Hence, to further boost the EV industry, she suggested that the Singaporean government demonstrate a serious commitment by introducing incentives or benefits to attract more investors. Ko also recommended increased partnerships with the private sector to foster growth.
According to SP Group, Singapore’s state-owned electricity and gas distribution company, the current share of EVs in Singapore across all sectors stands at approximately 1.45%, with an anticipated upward trend in the future.