Taylor Swift thanks fans for her happiness, as she wins big at the AMAs

The "Anti-Hero" singer thanked voters for supporting her after releasing four original albums and two re-recordings in the last three years.

"The more music I made and the more music I put out, the happier I was, the more I just kept that channel open and just kept creating, kept making things. And the more that happened, the more you guys were like, yeah, I keep doing it. And the happier I was. So, I have the fans to thank, essentially for my happiness, and I love you more than I can say," she said on stage at the awards show in Los Angeles.

Earlier, Swift's re-recording of her 2012 record "Red" took the trophy for a favorite pop album. The 32-year-old singer has been making new versions of albums from her past after a dispute with her former record label.