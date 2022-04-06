Suriya sees EVs changing gear after 3,000 vehicles sold at Bangkok motor show

The industry minister said more EV manufacturers had joined the show this year.

He said the registrations of EVs in the country had been rising from 2,000 EVs in 2020 to 4,000 last year, and the number this year could more than double to 10,000.

“It will be a leapfrog in growth,” Suriya said.

The minister added that the automobile industry and the manufacturing of auto parts was a strong driving force for the Thai economy. Their export value of THB1.09 trillion last year comprised 6.4 per cent of national gross domestic product.