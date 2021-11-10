Citing China threat, NASA says moon landing now will come in 2025

Given the immense technical challenges, the new vehicles NASA and the space industry are developing, and congressional reluctance, it is possible 2025 also is not feasible.

To meet that timeline, Nelson said that the estimated cost of developing the Orion program, beginning in 2012 and running through the first crewed mission, would grow from $6.7 billion to $9.3 billion. NASA officials said the increase was driven by changing requirements as well as delays caused by the pandemic.

As soon as Blue Origin's lawsuit was thrown out, Nelson said he was on the phone with Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, to discuss the lunar lander for the first time in months. "We both underscored the importance of returning to the moon as quickly and safely as possible," he said.

To meet the timeline, however, Nelson said the agency would require significant spending increases, and it is unclear how amenable Congress would be to appropriate the additional $5.7 billion over six years that Nelson said the agency would need.

"All these ambitious plans are contingent on funding," he said. "And I'm going to continue to fight for sustained funding."

He maintained that the United States needed to get to the moon and fast, casting the program as a Cold War-like space race, only this time against China instead of the Soviet Union. Having landed a rover on Mars and a robotic spacecraft on the far side of the moon, China has big ambitions in space, he said. It is also building a space station in low Earth orbit and is working toward a human landing on the moon as well.

"We have every reason to believe that we have a competitor, a very aggressive competitor, in the Chinese," Nelson said. "It's the position of NASA and, I believe, the United States government that we want to be first back on the moon. . . . And we are getting geared up to go."