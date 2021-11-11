Thailand Mobile Network Experience Report November 2021

TrueMove H keeps hold of the Video Experience award

Ever since we introduced our Video Experience award in our May 2019 report, TrueMove H has won it either jointly, or outright, in every report so far. The operator wins again this time, with a score of 62.5 points on a 100-point scale — 2.7 points ahead of second-placed DTAC and 6.1 points ahead of AIS. All Thai operators placed in the Good category (55-65)for the quality of video streaming experience across mobile networks.

AIS remains unmatched for the Games Experience and Voice App Experience awards

Opensignal first included the Voice App Experience award in our November 2019 and the Games Experience award — in April 2020. AIS dominated both of these categories since the very beginning — and this time is no different, as AIS outright wins Voice App Experience and Games Experience for the fifth and fourth time in a row, respectively. AIS is also the only operator in Thailand to place in the Fair (65-75) category for Games Experience.

Our 4G extent awards stay in AIS’s hands

As with the case for the two experiential awards — Games Experience and Voice App Experience — we are yet to see a different winner of the 4G Coverage Experience award in Thailand, other than AIS. The operator wins this award outright for the fourth consecutive time, with a score of 9.2 points, and remains the sole holder since we introduced it in April 2020. AIS also claims the 4G Availability award for the seventh time in a row, remaining unbeatable since our November 2018 report, when it pried the award out of TrueMove H’s hands.

Regional Analysis:

AIS dominating the awards table at a regional level — with 28 outright and six joint wins out of 42 awards available — including wins in all seven regions for Download Speed Experience. TrueMove H takes home only eight outright awards this time, including all seven of the regions for Video Experience, and two additional joint wins. DTAC shares four regional awards with AIS, one more than in our previous report.

The full analysis and insights can be found here: https://www.opensignal.com/reports/2021/11/thailand/mobile-network-experience