24M brute force attacks, Thailand second most targeted in SEA, Kaspersky

What is RDP attack?

Working from home requires employees to log in to corporate resources remotely from their personal devices. One of the most common tools used for this purpose is Remote Desktop Protocol, or RDP, Microsoft’s proprietary protocol that enables users to access Windows workstations or servers. Unfortunately, given that many offices transitioned to remote work with little notice, many RDP servers were not properly configured, something cybercriminals have sought to take advantage of to gain unauthorized access to confidential corporate resources.



The most common type of attack being used is brute-force, wherein cybercriminals attempt to find the username and password for the RDP connection by trying different combinations until the correct one is discovered. Once it is found, they gain remote access to the target computer on the network.



Work from Home behavior in Thailand

According to the survey on Thai work from home behavior, 42.72% of respondents claimed they worked from home during COVID-19, while 34.45% used a hybrid approach (working from home and at work). Working from home seems an ideal choice if you want to be safe. But everything didn't go as smoothly as planned. 62.08% of home workers admitted that their devices were unequipped and inconvenient to use, while 45.97% experienced delay in communications.



In Thailand, the majority of desktop computers (80.7%) are installed with Microsoft OS and these have been the devices heavily relied upon by employees working remotely during on and off lockdowns since the pandemic began.