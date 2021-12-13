Wed, December 15, 2021

tech

Motor Expo ’21 resounding success despite virus concerns, over 30,000 cars booked

  • Home
  • »
  • tech
  • »
  • Motor Expo ’21 resounding success d...

The Motor Expo 2021, which wrapped up on Sunday (December 12), proved to be a success despite strict Covid-19 control measures.

As many as 31,583 cars and 3,253 motorbikes were reserved at the expo, which attracted more than 1.15 million visitors, including 139,110 who visited via the online platform.

Revenue from this year’s Motor Expo has been estimated at 44 billion baht.

Cars sold at the fair cost an average of 1.3 million baht per piece and motorbikes came in at 398,831 baht on average.

Kwanchai Paphatphon, chair of the 38th Motor Expo, said this year’s event was successful because everybody complied with Covid-prevention measures.

The fair was held at Challenger Hall in Impact Muang Thong Thani from December 1 to 12.

Motor Expo ’21 resounding success despite virus concerns, over 30,000 cars booked

Motor Expo ’21 resounding success despite virus concerns, over 30,000 cars booked

Related News

Published : December 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Instagram to nudge people to take a break from scrolling

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Android privacy settings to change now

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Seoul wants to be first with metaverse

Published : Nov 28, 2021

JAXA to launch lunar explorers as early as February

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Latest News

ADB revises slightly lower outlook for developing Asia

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Traders fret about inflation in countdown to fed

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Blinken warns China on aggressive actions

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Kishida floats buyback regulations, spooking Japanese stocks

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.