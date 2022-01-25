Sat, January 29, 2022

tech

Thailand’s gradual entry into the new world of Metaverse

As many as eight organisations in Thailand have entered the virtual world of the Metaverse, offering consumers innovative experiences.

The “Metaverse” only caught attention last year when Facebook announced it was rebranding itself as Meta. In reality, the virtual Metaverse was created by technology and gaming companies more than a decade ago.

The Metaverse uses augmented and virtual reality technologies to create a digital world that provides consumers services and experiences like shopping, conference, investment, trade negotiations and entertainment.

Here are eight Thai companies that have started operations in the Metaverse:

1. Metaverse Thailand

Metaverse Thailand, handled by M Vision Plc, is the first company to kick off digital land trading in Thailand. Metaverse Thailand allows people to buy digital land, build structures and perform activities such as selling products, holding meetings or selling non-fungible tokens. They can also transfer or sell the land.

2. Nanyang

Thailand's leading shoemaker has created the “Akhan Rongtao Tae” or the flip-flop building on its digital land in Metaverse Thailand. The company, which now has a stylish trademark, takes cryptocurrency for its products.

3. Wat Phra Dhammakaya

The exhibition dubbed “Muthita” takes you on a virtual, 360-degree journey through the temple and provides visitors with a glimpse into the lives of monks who were behind this new-wave Buddhist sect.

4. Ananda Development Plc

The property developer launched virtual influencer “Wunni” in December to help keep the company up to date with the Metaverse trends. Wunni acts as a company representative and communicates and shares experiences with consumers, especially those from Gen Z.

5. Torpenguin

Torpenguin is a community that meets up regularly and is cooperating with the Meta Warden to expand its community over the virtual world. Its aim is to promote knowledge exchange and create business opportunities.

6. Advanced Info Services (AIS)

This telecom giant has made “Irene”, a virtual influencer created by SIA Bangkok, its latest brand ambassador.

Irene, packed with the confidence of modern teenagers, will help promote a virtual world that is very similar to reality.

7. True Corporation

Like AIS, this telecom giant is using “Imma”, a virtual influencer created in Japan, to become its latest brand ambassador. Imma, created using computer graphic technology, provides experiences on lifestyle in the digital era.

8. Rayong Healthcare Hospital

This hospital is the first in Thailand to enter Metaverse so it can provide treatment to people more quickly and reduce congestion in hospitals.

