Meet Dong Dong – the first Olympic virtual influencer



Dong Dong presents livestream shows, responding to questions in a lively, natural voice with different emotions and body gestures. She even busts out upbeat dance moves to cheer on the athletes.

“Our ambition is to use cloud technology to give the Olympic Winter Games a digital uplift,” said Xiaolong Li, who heads Alibaba’s Virtual Human & Intelligent Customer Service.

“That’s why we developed Dong Dong, with the hope that the cloud-based virtual influencer can create better engagement with the younger, digital natives in an exciting and natural way.”

