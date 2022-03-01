Beware! Hackers getting smarter, sneakier, warns Kaspersky

The number of local threats is also reducing, he said.

Kaspersky found 33.21 million local threats in 2021 from networks based in Thailand, or 33.53 per cent less than the nearly 50 million threats in 2020. He added that some 40.5 per cent of Thai internet users are attacked by local cybercriminals.

Back-door entry

Globally, some 380,000 new malicious files enter the system, which is 5.7 higher than in 2021.

Around 91 per cent of these threats occur via WindowsPE files – a file format that is specific to Windows operating systems.

Cybercriminals have also started attacking Linux operating systems more than ever, with 57 per cent more malware and malicious software being found.

Kaspersky believes cybercriminals will shift from large-scale attacks to more stealthy, complicated attacks that do greater damage.

Recently, Thailand’s public and private sectors, especially financial institutions, have been teaching users of tricks and cyber risks they should look out for.

Training sessions have also been held for customers and personnel to protect themselves from cyberattacks.

Tips to stay safe

Kaspersky continues advising internet users to not download or install applications for unreliable sources. Users are also advised to not click on any unknown links and suspicious online advertisements. Instead, it said, users should create strong and unique passwords that contain both upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Users should also use two-factor authentication.

Kaspersky also recommends that users keep all programs updated to solve security issues and ignore messages that ask them to turn off security software.