International motor show set to hit the road with EVs under the spotlight

The highlight will be 20 electric vehicles (EV) models, including the Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback, Audi e-tron GT, BMW iX, BMW iX3, BMW i4, Lexus UX 300e, Mercedes-Benz EQS, MG EP Plus, Mini Cooper SE, Nissan Leaf, Ora Good Cat, Porsche Taycan, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Volvo XC40 Pure Electric and Volvo C40 Pure Electric.

An EV Smart City zone will display accessories for electric vehicle users. The zone is supported by government agencies to teach EV owners about how to install charging accessories.

Meanwhile, PTT subsidiary Arun Plus will participate in the event for the first time to present its EV platform for the new generation, EV accessories and business related to such vehicles.

The concept of the event this year is “Keep Moving Forward Together”. The exhibition will also use the metaverse for the first time in a move to help visitors easily decide what vehicle they would like to buy and to conveniently take a test drive.