Price of MG’s latest EV still a secret, but can be booked for THB10,000

However, the company said it has decided to put the electric cars up for pre-booking until March 21 and will receive the shipment from China by June 30.

The 10,000 baht booking fee will translate into a 20,000 baht discount once the car is ready to be transferred to the buyer.

The discounts include an eight-year or 160,000km battery warranty and four years or 120,000km car warranty.

Freebies also include a home charger with free installation, one year of first-class insurance and a V2L charger.