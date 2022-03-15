GWM to unveil three new electric cars at Bangkok Motorshow 2022 next week

The 43rd edition of the auto showcase runs at Impact Muang Thong Thani from March 23 to April 3.
“To celebrate the second year of doing business in Thailand, in 2022 we will bring three new models of EVs from China to the Thai market,” said the company.
“They will be debuted at the Bangkok Motorshow this month. The Ora Black Cat and Ora Good Cat GT sport EV will be available in Thailand from the second quarter onward, while the TANK 300 SUV, which is a hybrid EV, will be available around year-end.”
Great Wall Motor (GWM) said it will also showcase its currently available fleet of EVs so enthusiasts can get a closer look. These include the HAVAL H6 Plug-in Hybrid, HAVAL H6 Hybrid, HAVAL JOLION Hybrid and the ORA Good Cat.
GWM said all its EVs feature the company’s intelligent driving technology, international safety standards. It also promised special deals for those who reserve a vehicle at the Motorshow.
Published : March 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
