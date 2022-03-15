GWM to unveil three new electric cars at Bangkok Motorshow 2022 next week

The 43rd edition of the auto showcase runs at Impact Muang Thong Thani from March 23 to April 3.

“To celebrate the second year of doing business in Thailand, in 2022 we will bring three new models of EVs from China to the Thai market,” said the company.

“They will be debuted at the Bangkok Motorshow this month. The Ora Black Cat and Ora Good Cat GT sport EV will be available in Thailand from the second quarter onward, while the TANK 300 SUV, which is a hybrid EV, will be available around year-end.”