Modified EVs developed by Thais to be on display at Bangkok motor show

The partners of the office include the Thailand Science Research and Innovation, the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Office, the Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, Panus Assembly Co Ltd, Cho Thavee Co Ltd, and the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT), Siree said.

Panus Assembly CEO Panus Watanachai said his company will display a modified 10-wheel electric truck during the motor show. The Panus Drive brand truck is the first commercial modified EV truck of Thailand, which has been supported with funds from the competitiveness fund management office, and four universities.

He said his company is ready to make modified EV trucks at the commercial level now.

Cho Thavee CEO Suradej Thaweesaengsakulthai said Cho Thavee would display its light electric tram, which has been developed with support from the Rajamangala University of Technology Isan and Khon Kaen Unviersity.

Meanwhile, the EVAT announced that it would display a Vespa motorcycle, whose internal combustion engine has been removed and replaced with a motor and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 1 kilowatt hour. The modified electric motorcycle can travel 70 kilometres per battery charge, the EVAT added.