Beam me up, Scotty! NASA doctor gets ‘holoported’ to space station

Schmid had a virtual consultation with astronaut Thomas Pesquet as part of his 3D telemedicine visit.

The “holoportation”, a word derived from hologram and transportation, featured a life-like visual and audio connection between the space centre and Earth.

The technology allows high-quality 3D models of people to be reconstructed, compressed and transmitted live anywhere in real-time.

Holoportation has been in use since 2016 by Microsoft, but this is the first time that it has been used in such an extreme and remote environment.