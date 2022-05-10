Thai unis, private firms join hands to open AI Engineering Institute

Supachai said the six universities will jointly develop AI courses for sharing so that an AI workforce can be produced quickly and in sufficient numbers.

He said the AI engineering graduates from the AI sandbox course will have the right skills and qualities to develop the country.

He said the AI sandbox courses will be jointly opened by the six universities in August this year.

Supachai added that the AI sandbox courses do not have to follow conventional standards but the six universities can share academic resources for the courses.

He said the AI courses would help raise the standards of Thai industries so that the country could pursue its goal to become a developed nation by 2037.

Akkarit Sangpetch, programme director at Carnegie Mellon-KMITL (CMKL) University, said the AIEI will be established with the main goal of allowing students to conveniently reach AI specialists of the six universities.

He said CMKL University will launch a pilot study programme, with focus on students’ competency-based education, which will be unconventional and develop teaching skills that students can use in their work.