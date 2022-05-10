Thai unis, private firms join hands to open AI Engineering Institute

The joint move was announced by Prof Supachai Pathumnakul, deputy permanent secretary at the Higher Education Ministry, on Monday.
During the event to announce the cooperation, Supachai signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with representatives of the six universities — the rector of CMKL University Thailand, rector of Mahidol University, vice rector of Chiang Mai University, vice rector of Price of Songkla University, acting rector of the King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, and dean of Khon Kaen University’s Faculty of Engineering.
The MoU was also signed by the representatives of Huawei Enterprise (Thailand), TCC Technology Co Ltd, Advanced Info Service, True Digital Park Co Ltd and Kasikorn Business-Technology Group.
In his speech to mark the signing ceremony, Supachai said Higher Education Minister Anek Laothamatas wants universities to speed up the creation of an AI workforce through their sandbox AI courses.
Supachai said the six universities will jointly develop AI courses for sharing so that an AI workforce can be produced quickly and in sufficient numbers.
He said the AI engineering graduates from the AI sandbox course will have the right skills and qualities to develop the country.
He said the AI sandbox courses will be jointly opened by the six universities in August this year.
Supachai added that the AI sandbox courses do not have to follow conventional standards but the six universities can share academic resources for the courses.
He said the AI courses would help raise the standards of Thai industries so that the country could pursue its goal to become a developed nation by 2037.
Akkarit Sangpetch, programme director at Carnegie Mellon-KMITL (CMKL) University, said the AIEI will be established with the main goal of allowing students to conveniently reach AI specialists of the six universities.
He said CMKL University will launch a pilot study programme, with focus on students’ competency-based education, which will be unconventional and develop teaching skills that students can use in their work.
