Sports Metaverse Challenge invites ideas with application in sports

Nation Group deputy chief executive officer and president of the event, Adisak Limparungpatanakij, said a cash prize of THB235,000 awaits the idea that draws the most number of likes from experts. He added that experts would give valuable advice for other ideas that do not win a reward.

"This competition will encourage the new generation to think about how to use metaverse in sports, as well as enable them to show their ideas and technologies in this activity," he said.

He explained that metaverse has changed rapidly after CEO Mark Zuckerberg changed Facebook to Meta to usher in a new world built in virtual reality.

"As Thailand would not adapt itself to keep up with metaverse trends in time, Nation Group is helping accelerate the change because metaverse is not only creating a virtual world," he added.