Radical surgery turning Thai travel sector into medical tourism hub

Leading this effort is the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), whose graduate schools serve economic and social development.

On May 27, NIDA’s Graduate School of Management laid out the opportunities and obstacles to building a medical tourism blockchain platform in Thailand.

NIDA is convinced that fast-advancing blockchain technology is the key to rapid tourism recovery and turning the country into medical treatment destination.

“Thailand's long tradition of hospitality, gorgeous scenery and rich cultural history all contribute to the country's appeal,” noted Assoc Professor Danuvasin Charoen, Director of NIDA’s Centre for Business Innovation. “In the healthcare industry, we have tremendous potential. As a result, we should work to establish ourselves as a medical tourism hub,” he added.

NIDA is spearheading development of the hub by building an online platform that offers tourists easy-to-access medical and travel information.

Thai tourism chiefs have welcomed the focus on technology as a way of boosting the Kingdom’s post-Covid tourism appeal.

"Tourist behaviour has changed recently due to Covid, so businesses must adapt to the post-pandemic market by using technology to meet the wide variety of demands,” according to Association of Thai Tourism Marketing president Kitti Pornsiwakit.