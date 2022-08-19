Coach Choi expects Sports Metaverse to raise competitions to whole new level

The “Sports Metaverse Challenge #1” is a part of “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022”, being held from August 19 to 21 at GMM Live House, on the 8th floor of CentralWorld shopping centre in Bangkok.
Coach Choi, who was selected as a judge for the “Sport Metaverse Challenge #1”, said that this activity allows children to show their sports ability through metaverse and he is glad to utilise his skill as a taekwondo coach to supervise them.
“I am really glad to be one of the judges in the Sports Metaverse Challenge #1. I am impressed by how technology is combined with sports,” Choi said.
“Currently, technologies are developing fast. When combined with sports, the level of competition would be a whole different dimension. I am glad to become a part of Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022 and Sports Metaverse,” he said.
Published : August 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
