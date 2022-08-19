Coach Choi expects Sports Metaverse to raise competitions to whole new level

Coach Choi, who was selected as a judge for the “Sport Metaverse Challenge #1”, said that this activity allows children to show their sports ability through metaverse and he is glad to utilise his skill as a taekwondo coach to supervise them.

“I am really glad to be one of the judges in the Sports Metaverse Challenge #1. I am impressed by how technology is combined with sports,” Choi said.

“Currently, technologies are developing fast. When combined with sports, the level of competition would be a whole different dimension. I am glad to become a part of Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022 and Sports Metaverse,” he said.

