Tue, August 23, 2022

tech

Coach Choi expects Sports Metaverse to raise competitions to whole new level

  • Home
  • »
  • tech
  • »
  • Coach Choi expects Sports Metaverse...

Choi Young-seok, the renowned coach of Thailand’s national taekwondo team, said that he supports Sports Metaverse as it would help develop world-class athletes in the future.

The “Sports Metaverse Challenge #1” is a part of “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022”, being held from August 19 to 21 at GMM Live House, on the 8th floor of CentralWorld shopping centre in Bangkok.

Coach Choi, who was selected as a judge for the “Sport Metaverse Challenge #1”, said that this activity allows children to show their sports ability through metaverse and he is glad to utilise his skill as a taekwondo coach to supervise them.

“I am really glad to be one of the judges in the Sports Metaverse Challenge #1. I am impressed by how technology is combined with sports,” Choi said.

“Currently, technologies are developing fast. When combined with sports, the level of competition would be a whole different dimension. I am glad to become a part of Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022 and Sports Metaverse,” he said.

#ThailandMetaverseExpo2022
#ThailandMetaverseExpo
#TheNation

#TME
#SportMetaverseChallenge
#Thailand #Metaverse

Coach Choi expects Sports Metaverse to raise competitions to whole new level

 

Why Digital Twins are powering the shift to metaverse for business

Published : Aug 22, 2022

Thailand needs metaverse standards to compete globally: developers

Published : Aug 21, 2022

SKiVERSE wins Sports Metaverse Challenge #1

Published : Aug 21, 2022

Question: What happens when you get hungry in the metaverse?

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Metaverse pioneer: SMEs can now reach out and touch global consumers

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Published : August 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand’s falling birth rate offers app creator a perfect ‘oppawtunity’

Published : Aug 22, 2022

CP puts Thai businesses on alert for China reopening

Published : Aug 22, 2022

Chadchart vows to upgrade clinics as Bangkok becomes ‘elderly city’

Published : Aug 22, 2022

Thailand offers Apec insights into its ‘Smart Families’ policy

Published : Aug 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.