Sat, August 27, 2022

tech

SKiVERSE wins Sports Metaverse Challenge #1

The SKiVERSE team from Chulalongkorn University won Thailand’s first Sports Metaverse Challenge tournament, bagging prize money of 100,000 baht on Sunday.

Ten teams joined the tournament on Friday at CentralWorld in the Sports Metaverse Challenge #1, part of the “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” held by Nation Group. Four teams were chosen to compete in the final round on Sunday.

The team SKiVERSE chose skiing to present the metaverse system that helps athletes to practise in a virtual snowy terrain.

The team's program can be developed for practical use in Thailand which does not have snow, although Thai skiers competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

SKiVERSE's members Lalipat Sirirat, Kanchaporn Kietkhajornrit and Raewadee Lamlertsuk said they would build on this success and further develop their program.

SKiVERSE wins Sports Metaverse Challenge #1 Meanwhile, the BS team came second with their immersive Muay Thai program, receiving 30,000 baht in prize money.

The AS2P came third with a virtual table tennis game, winning 25,000 baht, while the Dragon Boat team were fourth with their dragon boat racing program, and received 20,000 baht.

The judges congratulated all teams for helping pave the way for the first Sport Metaverse Challenge, a tournament designed to find ideas to improve athletes' potential through the metaverse.

The Nation will continue to support the teams of e-sports developers with networking and other aid as they help lay the foundations for Thailand’s metaverse.

