SKiVERSE wins Sports Metaverse Challenge #1

The team SKiVERSE chose skiing to present the metaverse system that helps athletes to practise in a virtual snowy terrain.

The team's program can be developed for practical use in Thailand which does not have snow, although Thai skiers competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

SKiVERSE's members Lalipat Sirirat, Kanchaporn Kietkhajornrit and Raewadee Lamlertsuk said they would build on this success and further develop their program.

Meanwhile, the BS team came second with their immersive Muay Thai program, receiving 30,000 baht in prize money.