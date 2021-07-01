Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket welcomes first international guests as part of the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ programme

The TAT expects between 400 to 500 international travellers to arrive in Phuket on 1 July, when the Phuket Sandbox model is officially launched. Reservations on the books for Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket in July stand at approximately 40% occupancy. The number of international arrivals in Phuket is expected to be around 129,000 within July to September, rising from Q4 onwards.

“It’s important to remember that this is a pilot project, so there is still some learning to do before we attract very high numbers of international travellers to the island,” said Ms Suthumpun. “The most important thing is that we have now started our journey to recovery, and we will continue to do everything we can to provide assistance and assurance to our guests so they fully understand how the Phuket Sandbox model works and can travel to and stay at our resort with utmost peace of mind.”

Set on the white sands of Bang Tao beach overlooking the Andaman Sea and surrounded by lush tropical gardens, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket comprises 253 elegant rooms, suites and villas. Amongst other facilities, it offers five dining outlets, a fully equipped gym, tennis and sports courts, a luxurious spa, an outdoor swimming pool, a watersports centre, a children’s play area, and easy access to the neighbouring 18-hole Laguna Phuket Golf Course.

Guests can also enjoy a range of complimentary activities reflecting responsible tourism practices. Among some of the options offered are guided tours to support local fishing villages; sustainable crafts workshops such as upcycled tie-dye and bag painting; cooking classes featuring locally sourced ingredients; and Thai cultural workshops where guests can learn more about the history of Phuket and the island’s unique traditions and customs.

Dusit’s new group-wide wellness concept, Devarana Wellness, also offers complimentary activities that enhance emotional and physical resilience, such as yoga, meditation, and breathwork. A Family Retreat Programme, meanwhile, features a mini-farm workshop, educational kids camp, stand up paddleboarding, and other entertaining and enriching experiences for adults and children alike.

To mark its opening, the resort is offering three special Back to Paradise packages inclusive of free nights, daily breakfast, and other exclusive privileges. For more details, please visit: https://www.dusit.com/dusitthani-lagunaphuket/specialoffers/back-to-paradise/