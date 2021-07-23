Enjoy “Samui Plus” Stay Luxury; Stay Private; Stay Safe Just Stay at Cape Fahn Hotel, Private Islands, Koh Samui

Samui is now open!! Cape & Kantary Hotels welcomes you to enjoy your exclusive destination with “Samui Plus” packages at Cape Fahn Hotel, Private Islands, Koh Samui a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Start at THB 19,125 net/per person/ 3 nights (twin-sharing) for Tropical Pool Villa with daily breakfast (Prices vary depending on the selected room type, night’s stay and number of guests). Book from now until 30 September 2021 (for the period of stay from now until 31 October 2021)
Cape Fahn offers the perfect escape for relaxing, peace and calm with private beach, recreation facilities: Swimming Pool; Fitness Centre, Cape Spa, Reading room. Water sports facilities include: Paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment. A choice of its 22 independent villas each served by its own 8-metre private pool. Available are One Bedroom Pool Villa; Tropical Pool Villa, Deluxe Pool Villa, Bay View Pool Villa, Horizon Ocean Pool Villa and Beach Front Pool Villa and Two Bedroom Pool Villa; Tropical Two-bedroom Pool Villa and the one and only ultimate in exclusivity, Fahn Noi Private Island Pool Villa located on Fahn Noi Island, a private two-bedroom villa in your own private realm.
For more information and reservations, please contact Cape Fahn Hotel, Private Islands, Koh Samui Tel. +66 (0)77 602 301-2 or Website: www.capefahnhotel.com/offers/
Remarks
• Half board rates are inclusive of breakfast, set dinner or set lunch (excludes beverages)
• Full board rates are inclusive of breakfast, set lunch and set dinner (excludes beverages)
• Rates are net inclusive of tax and service charge
Extra benefits include
• Round trip Airport transfers
• Complimentary Mini Bar, refilled daily (on selected items)
• Seasonal fruit replenished daily
• Afternoon snacks
• 3 Nights’ stay, receive one floating breakfast
• 5 Nights’ stay, receive one complimentary 60 minutes body massage per person
• 7 Nights’ stay, receive one complimentary cocktail sunset cruise
Terms & Conditions
• Prepaid and non-refundable
• Rates are subject to change without prior notice
