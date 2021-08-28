Thai Vietjet resumes domestic flights from 1st September 2021

Following latest policy of the competent authority on travel relaxation and domestic flights allowed to/from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport, Thai Vietjet confirms its resumption of domestic services from 1 September, 2021. Further details of requirement for traveling passengers will be advised soon by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailland (CAAT) on 28th August 2021.

Celebrating the travel restriction uplift, Thai Vietjet offers 'Welcome Back to The Sky' special fares from only 499 THB (inclusive of taxes, fees, and surcharges) available for booking from 27 – 31 August, 2021 with during 1 September - 30 November, 2021 (exclude of public holidays). The promotional tickets are available at www.vietjetair.com, applied to Thai Vietjet's domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Ubon Ratchathani; cross-regional flights from Phuket to Chiang Mai (starting form 15 September, 2021), Chiang Rai to Hat Yai and Phuket (from 1 October, 2021) and Phuket to Udon Thani (from 10 November, 2021)