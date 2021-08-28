Sunday, August 29, 2021

thai-destination

Thai Vietjet resumes domestic flights from 1st September 2021

Thai Vietjet offers Welcome Back to The Sky special fares from only 499 THB (inclusive of taxes, fees, and surcharges) available for booking from 27 – 31 August, 2021 with during 1 September - 30 November, 2021 (exclude of public holidays).

Following latest policy of the competent authority on travel relaxation and domestic flights allowed to/from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport, Thai Vietjet confirms its resumption of domestic services from 1 September, 2021. Further details of requirement for traveling passengers will be advised soon by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailland (CAAT) on 28th August 2021.

Celebrating the travel restriction uplift, Thai Vietjet offers 'Welcome Back to The Sky' special fares from only 499 THB (inclusive of taxes, fees, and surcharges) available for booking from 27 – 31 August, 2021 with during 1 September - 30 November, 2021 (exclude of public holidays). The promotional tickets are available at www.vietjetair.com, applied to Thai Vietjet's domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Ubon Ratchathani; cross-regional flights from Phuket to Chiang Mai (starting form 15 September, 2021), Chiang Rai to Hat Yai and Phuket (from 1 October, 2021) and Phuket to Udon Thani (from 10 November, 2021)

Thai Vietjet resumes domestic flights from 1st September 2021

On this special occasion, Thai Vietjet's loyalty SkyFUN members would also get double Funcoins for any ticket purchase during the promotion period. On every 10 THB spending, members will earn 2 coins (instead of 1 coin as normal rate). Funcoins can be redeemed for various discount rewards and vouchers. Membership subscription is free and passengers are encouraged to do so by simply sign-up at www.vietjetair.com before purchasing tickets for full benefits.

For those who hold Thai Vietjet domestic tickets with travel date during 1 – 30 September, 2021, yet wish to amend their itinerary due to travel restrictions, may choose to change travel date free of charge with new departure by 31 December, 2021 (black out period applies) or to keep value of the ticket as 'Credit Shell' for future use valid until December 31, 2021. For further information and support, please visit www.vietjetair.com.

Published : August 28, 2021

Related News

Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of its five routes

Published : August 28, 2021

Nok Air back to service at Don Mueang Airport from 1st September

Published : August 28, 2021

Thai Prachan offers respite from challenges of urban life for Bangkokians

Published : August 28, 2021

Phang Nga ready to welcome tourists under extended sandbox scheme

Published : August 25, 2021

Latest News

GOLDEN YEARS DELIVERY SERVICE | The Nation Talk EP. 11

Published : August 29, 2021

Pongsakorn strikes gold for Thailand at Tokyo Paralympics

Published : August 29, 2021

Poll points to low confidence in governments ability to deal with Covid

Published : August 29, 2021

Booster third shot needed for the elderly after six months, Pfizer study shows

Published : August 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.