Nok Air back to service at Don Mueang Airport from 1st September

Terms and Conditions

•. Guaranteed flights for passengers who reserve seats in/from Don Mueang Airport. during 27 August 2021

-7 September 2021 and travel dates from 1-7 September 2021

• In the case of a passenger whose flight is cancelled

• Passengers will be entitled to a free flight on an alternate flight on the route specified by Nok Air

• and free credits in the amount of airfare on the delayed flight for booking on future travel with Nok Air until 31 March

2022.

• For credit redemption, the booking must be made at least one day before travel. The credits are available for travel between 2 Sep 2021 and 31 Mar 2022 only.

• Credits can be redeemed on all domestic routes, excepts on ‘Fly ’n’ ride and ‘Fly ’n’ Ferry’ services.

• Credit booking can be made through Nok Air Call Center 1318 and Nok Air Sale Counter, credit bookings are exempted from booking fee. If the airfare exceeds the value of booking credits, passengers will have to pay the fare differences.

• If the airfare of the credit redemption flight is lower than the value of the credit, the differences will not be refunded.

• For passengers not wishing to travel, normal flight cancellation compensation rule applies.

• If the credit redemption flight has been cancelled, normal flight cancellation compensation rules applies. The cancelled flight will not be entitled for this promotional condition and will not be refunded.

• If the credit redemption flight has been cancelled by government measures, normal cancellation policy applies.

• Other Nok Air terms and condition apply.