AirAsia Thailand Returning with 11 Domestic Routes from this 3 September

The airline will also be maintaining stringent health and safety measures, including regular disinfection of all contact surfaces, limiting flights capacity to a maximum of 75% passengers on each flight, onboard food and beverage consumption is yet not allowed throughout the journey, and not more than 50 passengers allowed to be in the transfer bus each round to maintain social distancing and limiting contact. All AirAsia aircraft are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA filters that are able to filter out 99.99% of viral and bacterial particles in the air.

The measures are including service personnel, that all staff on duties must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be tested for COVID-19 according to the regulations. Pilots go through regular recurrent training and aircraft are well maintained. Flight and ground crew have been strictly trained to ensure the safety and wellbeing of guests at all times.

In September 2021, AirAsia will begin its return to service with 11 routes before considering further flights. The flights are being introduced with a promotion of 30% off all seats on all flights, every day including weekdays and holidays. Bookings will come with unlimited flight change option that can be done conveniently through the Booking Management Menu or AVA Live Chat at no charge. Details and conditions can be viewed at the AirAsia Official Facebook page, airasia super app and www.airasia.com

Safety of staff and guests is always the top priority for AirAsia Group, which was one of the first airlines worldwide to achieve the top 7/7 rating for being Covid-19 safe by the aviation experts at Airlineratings.com. All of the airlines in the Group are IOSA accredited which is the global benchmark for upholding the highest safety standards at all times. Furthermore, the airline has used the downtime in flying to implement robust procedures and innovations to make flying even safer and more hygienic than ever.