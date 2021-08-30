Guidelines for people planning to visit Thailand

To be eligible to travel under the programme, Thai returnees or foreigners must be:

• 18 years old and above

• Should have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved by Thailand or the World Health Organisation at least 14 days before arrival

Covid-19 vaccines approved in Thailand:

• CoronaVac by Sinovac Biotech: 2 doses / 2-to-4-week interval

• AstraZeneca or Covishield by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, SK Bioscience (South Korea), Siam Bioscience, and Serum Institute of India (Covishield): 2 doses / 4-to-12-week interval

• Comirnaty by Pfizer and BioNTech: 2 doses / 3-week interval

• Janssen or Janssen/Ad26.COV2.S by Johnson & Johnson: 1 dose

• Moderna by Moderna: 2 doses / 4-week interval

• Covilo by Sinopharm: 2 doses / 3-4-week interval

• Sputnik V by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology: 2 doses/3-week interval