Guidelines for people planning to visit Thailand

The Public Health Ministry has come up with a guide for travellers planning to visit Thailand under the pilot reopening schemes like Phuket Sandbox, Samui Plus and Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension.

To be eligible to travel under the programme, Thai returnees or foreigners must be:

• 18 years old and above

• Should have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved by Thailand or the World Health Organisation at least 14 days before arrival

Covid-19 vaccines approved in Thailand:

• CoronaVac by Sinovac Biotech: 2 doses / 2-to-4-week interval

• AstraZeneca or Covishield by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, SK Bioscience (South Korea), Siam Bioscience, and Serum Institute of India (Covishield): 2 doses / 4-to-12-week interval

• Comirnaty by Pfizer and BioNTech: 2 doses / 3-week interval

• Janssen or Janssen/Ad26.COV2.S by Johnson & Johnson: 1 dose

• Moderna by Moderna: 2 doses / 4-week interval

• Covilo by Sinopharm: 2 doses / 3-4-week interval

• Sputnik V by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology: 2 doses/3-week interval

Have you been fully vaccinated?

According to the Public Health Ministry, travellers are considered fully vaccinated if they have received:

• Second dose of two-dose vaccines like AstraZeneca or Pfizer no less than 14 days before travelling to Thailand.

• Single-dose vaccines like Janssen no less than 14 days before travelling to Thailand

• Second dose of mix-and-match vaccines like CoronaVac from Sinovac and AstraZeneca, no less than 14 days before travelling to Thailand.

Apart from being fully vaccinated, travellers to Thailand should have all their advance arrangements in good order.

These include a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by a Thai embassy or consulate, a Covid-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$100,000; confirmation of a SHA Plus hotel booking, and a medical certificate with a negative RT-PCR test result issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

Published : August 30, 2021

