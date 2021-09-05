Thailand moves up to 7th rank in 2021 world heritage rankings

While old world front-runners Spain, Italy and Greece make up the top three yet again, their order changed slightly in 2021. Spain took the No. 1 spot from Italy. But the trifecta performed extremely well in the heritage sub-ranking overall – each scoring at least 9 points on a 10-point scale.

As a region, Europe fared much better than others. Generally small in area and population, European nations are viewed as far more culturally accessible, pulling them up in the ranks past large nations like Russia (No. 15) and the United States (No. 16) despite contributions like Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballets and jazz music, the organisers said.

Egypt was one of the biggest upward movers near the top of the sub-rankings in 2021, jumping up from No. 13 in 2020 to No. 8 this year. Thailand also moved up from No. 9 to No. 7. Mexico (No. 5), India (No. 6), Turkey (No. 9) and Japan (No. 10) round out the top 10.

At the bottom of the heritage sub-rankings are Kazakhstan, Qatar and Oman. Ghana, which was near the bottom of the list in 2020, failed to meet all four of the data benchmarks this year and dropped out of the 2021 rankings, the organisers said.