Agoda study reveals Thais making more adventurous choices for domestic travel

The study was conducted by digital travel platform Agoda, which looked at Thailand’s most booked destinations over the past two years (year-end June 2020 to year-end June 2021).

Agoda’s booking data, however, still shows Bangkok at No.1, followed by Pattaya and Chiang Mai, as the top three most booked domestic destinations.

Agoda compared booking data to identify destination trends and found Khao Lak make the biggest jump, moving up 23 spots to No. 22, Nakhon Nayok moved up 15 places to No. 46, and Sukhothai landed at No. 30, jumping 14 spots. These destinations might not be in the domestic top 10, but they signified Thai travellers’ desire to seek new domestic experiences, Agoda said. Additionally, the top 20 movers included Nakhon Si Thammarat, up from No. 20 to No. 12, while Koh Chang entered the top 20, jumping from 23rd to 18th spot.