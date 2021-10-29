Rules for travel to Thailand explained

They must also have a confirmed booking for the first night at a SHA+ hotel or an alternative quarantine (AQ) site. At the hotel, they will undergo an RT-PCR test and are only allowed to check out if the result is negative. Tourists are also required to take an ATK self-test on day six or seven of their stay in Thailand.

Living in the Blue Zone

Double-jabbed travellers arriving under this scheme will be required to spend their first seven days in the sandbox area before they can travel to other areas.

They are required to show a confirmed booking for seven days at a SHA+ or AQ hotel as well as a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours of travel. They will undergo another RT-PCR test upon arrival at the hotel and are required to take an ATK self-test on day six or seven.

Travellers under this scheme must provide proof of complete vaccination, though children below 12 travelling with parents are exempted.

These travellers are allowed to travel freely within the blue zone for the first seven days.

The sandbox “blue zone” covers:

• Bangkok

• Krabi

• Chonburi (Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Sri Racha, Koh Sichang, Sattahip, Na Jomtien, Bang Saray)

• Chiang Mai (Muang, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng)

• Trat (Koh Chang)

• Buri Ram (Muang)

• Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin, Nong Kae)

• Phang Nga

• Phetchaburi (Cha-am)

• Phuket

• Ranong (Koh Phayam)

• Rayong (Koh Samet)

• Loei (Chiang Khan)

• Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport)

• Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, Koh Tao)

• Nong Khai (Muang, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Sangkhom)

• Udon Thani (Muang, Na Yoong, Nong Han, Prajaksilpakom, Kumphawapi, Ban Dung)

Another 16 provinces will be added to the list of sandbox destinations in the second phase in December, namely Ayutthaya, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Phatthalung, Phrae, Phetchabun, Songkhla, Sukhothai, Trang and Yala.

In the third phase, which kicks off on January 1, another 12 provinces will be opened under the sandbox scheme. They include Bueng Kan, Chanthaburi, Kanchanaburi, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaew, Satun, Surin, Tak and Ubon Ratchathani.

Happy Quarantine Nationwide

Under this scheme, double-jabbed travellers can go anywhere in the country after being quarantined for seven days, while unvaccinated tourists arriving by air or boat will be quarantined for 10 days. Those travelling by land will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Travellers must have a negative RT-PCR test result issued 72 hours before travelling except for Thai nationals. Those under this scheme will undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival and again on day six or seven, day eight or nine, or day 12 or 13 based on the quarantine requirements.

They are also required to produce proof of confirmed hotel booking for seven, 10 or 14 days as required.

Visa requirements

There are currently two types of tourist visa on offer:

• Single-entry tourist visa: Allows stay for up to 60 days with a possible one-time extension of 30 days.

• Special Tourist Visa (STV): Allows stay of up to 90 days with a possible extension of 90 days twice.

Visit www.thaievisa.go.th for details and to file a visa application.

Thailand Pass

From November 1, the Thailand Pass system will replace the Certificate of Entry (COE) and can be applied for at https://tp.consular.go.th/.

However, a COE will be required for certain groups of travellers such as medical tourists who need to stay in Alternative Hospital Quarantine (AHQ), those who cross land borders or those travelling in yachts or cruise ships.

Before arrival, travellers must have their passport, visa (if required), insurance and hotel reservation confirmation ready to apply for the Thailand Pass. Applications must be submitted at least seven days before travel. Upon submitting their application, travellers will be given a Thailand Pass QR code, after which they need to take an RT-PCR test within 72 hours before departure.

Upon arrival, visitors must show the QR Code and test result to immigration officers before being let through. They will then take an RT-PCR test at the airport, hotel or designated accommodation.

Visit https://www.tatnews.org/category/thailand-tourism-updates/ for more information.